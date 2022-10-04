Cook Co. Sheriff’s Office captain dies of a heart attack while on duty

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - A Cook County Sheriff’s Office captain died on Monday of a heart attack while breaking up a high school fight, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

Capt. Terry Arnold, also known as “Turtle”, suffered the attack while breaking up the two-person fight at Cook County High School.

After Arnold and a school employee restrained one of the students from the fight, Arnold suddenly collapsed, the sheriff’s office said. Medical personnel at the school gave him first aid until first responders arrived and took him to South Georgia Medical Center. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Arnold was a 26-year veteran of the CCSO. His most recent position was as the supervisor and director of the School Resource Officers Division for the sheriff’s office and the Cook County School System. He had previously served in the Adel Police Department and the Remerton Police Department.

Arnold is survived by his son, four daughters, and ten grandchildren as well as countless friends, family, coworkers and colleagues.

The CCSO says he is the first recorded line of duty death in the history of the department.

No arrangements have been made for his death at this time.

