Americus hosting first ever music festival this weekend

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Americus is hosting its first-ever music festival on Saturday.

This event will help bring the community together.

Americus goes by its motto, “Home Grown World Renowned.” This means that a lot of its success is driven by ordinary people who make their mark in small communities like this one.

“I guess it’s because it’s so friendly. And Americus is so nice and clean. And it’s just a nice little place to visit. And it’s not far from home,” said Belinda Farmer, a visitor of Americus.

City Manager Diadra Powell said her vision for this event was to show they hear the community’s needs. The music fest will have a range of genres from bluegrass to R&B.

“Each year, we add something and so for me, when we look at economic development, understanding how that works, getting the citizens re-engaged, letting them know that we are here. We understand that they’ve had some, some hard years. And so, the music fest, again, is just a way to say you know, thank you for riding with us through the last two years,” Powell said.

Director of Tourism Nicole Kirksey said the pandemic actually helped their economic growth. Their growth stems from people having the chance to not only support local, but enjoy the space that they are in.

“We’ve been very lucky actually. I should say very fortunate. Americus and Sumter County are in a rural area, as you all know, right outside of Albany and Columbus. And during the pandemic, our numbers actually went up, which is something very rare for most communities,” Kirksey said.

The city said it plans to make the music fest an annual event. The event is free and is from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday.

