ROCHELLE Ga. (WALB) - Our player of the week is “Day Day” Lawson of Wilcox County.

In the Patriot’s win over Terrell County, “Day Day” had 25 attempts for 189 yards and scored 4 touchdowns! Watch this video to find out what “Day Day” finds challenging about playing his position and much more.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.