First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Surface high-pressure will dominate the area throughout the rest of this week. This will impact temperatures slightly by warming them up later in the week. However, tonight’s will still remain cool in the low to mid-50s under clear skies. High temperatures moving into tomorrow will rise into the low to mid-80s. Most of us will be seeing plenty of sunshine to accompany some northeasterly winds. As we rest on the west side of an upper-level trough it will help amplify northerly to northwesterly flow on the backside of the remnants of Hurricane Ian. This will keep things fairly dry across the region and help regulate temperatures in the more seasonable range. Tuesday and onward with have highs in the 80s and overnight lows in the mid-50s. There will be a few changes in the weather pattern when it comes to high temperatures as a weak upper-level ridge nudges its way closer to Southwest Georgia. This will help raise temperatures up to the mid to upper 80s by the end of the week. However, a cold front into the area by the weekend which will be cooling temperatures off well so we’ll be back to saying temperatures in the low 80s with overnight lows going back down into the 50s.

Tropical Update: Once again we’re also watching the tropics as we do have two disturbances in the tropics at this time. The first disturbance that had the highest chance of development is off the coast of Africa right now, with a 30% chance of development over the next two days and a 70% chance of development over the next five days. The second area of development is expected to keep pushing westward, closer to the Caribbean Sea. That’s when we could be seeing another developing storm in this region as the climatological pattern in that area is favorable. We’ll keep an eye on this system but for now, it only has a 30% chance of development over the next five days.

