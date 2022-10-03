Driver uninjured after colliding with train in Douglas

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A driver is uninjured after being involved in a wreck with a train, according to the Douglas Police Department (DPD).

Police say they responded to a train vs. vehicle crash crash on Sunday night around 9 p.m. The crash, that happened on Madison Avenue, caused DPD to close multiple intersections near the area.

The driver did not seem to be injured in the crash when officers arrived at the scene and evaluated the crash, according to police.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.