Donalsonville church builds medical unit to save lives in Ghana

DONALSONVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Members of Friendship United Methodist Church in Donalsonville are trying to save the lives of women and their unborn children on the other side of the world.

What now is a mostly empty container will be a fully operational medical center to be shipped all the way to Ghana. It will be reassembled as a way for women and children to get health access.

A look at what the structure of the container will be when assembled (WALB)

“If we only focus on what’s happening with us, we fail to see the larger picture. There are so many people out there that are suffering,” Nate Lehman, the pastor at Friendship UMC said.

Billy Williams, the Project Coordinator for the Ghana Project, said the container will help women who have to travel far for medical attention.

Nate Lehman is the Pastor at Friendship UMC is Donalsonville (WALB)

“This container has the possibility of making a huge impact. These women who are pregnant and are going into labor have to walk 30 miles to the nearest clinic,” he said.

He is using the experience of past container builds in Perry and Dublin and implementing them in Donalsonville.

Ashley Shingler’s, the Boy Scout Troop leader in Donalsonville, said that everyone is needed for this project, young and old.

“I think it is really good for my boys to be involved in that. Help others whether it’s here and Donalsonville, or Georgia, or the world,” she said.

Her two sons will join South Georgians to complete the project. The project is set to be completed sometime later this year to early next year. They also have experienced physicians on board.

“My biggest thing is to focus on and have provisions for not just pregnancies and babies, but for some other big health issues that they have there, ” Sarah Hampton, a physician in Donaldsonville, said.

Hampton has been a physician in Donalsonville for 30 years. Her objective is to put the right maternal care items in the container from tampons to blood pressure monitors. She said although there are needs for healthcare in southwest Georgia, there are also big needs abroad.

“We have a really big medical unit here. We have a lot of primary care doctors and a few specialists. Our hospital has emergency rooms, we have beds,” Hampton said.

She noticed an uptick in people coming to their medical centers since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Hampton said our access to those types of treatments shows standard is much better than third world counties.

Carey Horne, construction and electrical worker, said a secondary goal of the project is to continue to bring the community together.

“People will be short money. I would pay for it. That’s not tooting my horn. That’s telling you what type of community we have. I’m not the only one, everyone in the community would do that,” Horne said.

He is managing the 15 workers for the project. They will be putting up the boards, lights, and shelves that will be a part of the final product.

To learn more about how you can contribute, click here.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.