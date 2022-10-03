Buckhead Saloon destroyed by ‘tremendous amount of fire’ Monday morning

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at the Buckhead Saloon in the 3200 block of Roswell Road NE.

Road closures are in place. Motorists should avoid the area.

The Atlanta Fire Department says that it appears the fire started in the rear of the building. During a press conference, is was described as a ‘tremendous amount of fire.’ No injuries have been reported at this time.

It is unknown what caused the fire at this time. It is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

