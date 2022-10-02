Ask the Expert
Saturday morning homicide investigation underway in Valdosta

Police lights by night
Police lights by night(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday morning, according to the agency.

On Oct. 1, at approximately 11:34 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 500 block of Hudson Street after receiving reports that a person had been shot.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 26-year-old male inside the home with obvious signs of trauma to his body. Officers and Emergency Medical Services attempted to render first aid to the male, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives and crime scene personnel responded to the home to investigate the incident.

Through investigation, detectives have determined that it does appear that the victim knew the offender, and this is an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released.

If anyone has any information on this case, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Investigations Bureau at 229-293-3145 or the crime tip line at 229-293-3091.

