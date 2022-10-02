President Jimmy Carter Celebrated in Plains

PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - President Jimmy Carter celebrated his 98th birthday on Saturday.

His hometown of Plains came together to throw him a birthday celebration

“We came all the way home from Charlotte North Carolina for Jimmy Carter’s birthday. We’ve been on the train, it’s been gorgeous weather, we are really enjoying it. Happy birthday Jimmy,” Andy Stewart, an attendee to the celebration, said.

After getting off the train in Plains, Stewart and his friends spent their day learning about the Carters and shopping at downtown businesses. The businesses thrive on tourists coming in for the Carters.

The Carters are known for their service after the White House. Rosalynn’s has a butterfly trail throughout the country, and Jimmy has been active with Habitat for Humanity.

“I didn’t know, she had a beautiful butterfly garden. I remember voting for Jimmy, they are great people,” one woman who came to celebrate the former president said.

The Carter’s biggest fan came back from Kentucky this week. Reed Elliotte is much younger than President Carter. He saw Jimmy last week at the peanut festival. This week he got to wish him a happy birthday.

Jimmy and Rosalynn at the Peanut Festival on September 24th, 2022 (WALB)

“I love them. They are so nice,” Elliotte said.

Elliotte’s biggest goal is to be president in 2048.

“My first priority is to have peace with everyone and Jimmy Carter wanted peace for everyone too,” Elliotte said.

Savannah McKleroy, another event attendee, is also inspired by Carter.

“It is really interesting to see how much of an impact he has and it makes me want to leave that type of legacy on my community and the Americus community,” McKleroy said.

Friends, family, and select folks were able to wave to President Carter to wish him a happy birthday (WALB)

McKleroy is a member of President Jimmy Carter’s Leadership program at Georgia Southwestern. She and Elliotte were amongst a select group of friends and family allowed to see Jimmy and Rosalynn in person.

“It was an amazing opportunity and I’m really excited I got to do it again this year,” McKleroy said.

There was also a reunion amongst communications staff for Jimmy Carter on Saturday. Some hadn’t seen each other for 40 years. At 98, Carter is the oldest living president in the history of the United States.

