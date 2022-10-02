Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Escaped inmate arrested at his own birthday party in Georgia

Forenza Murphy
Forenza Murphy(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An escaped inmate in Connecticut was arrested at his own birthday party after spending months on the run from police.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Forenza Rakeem Murphy was serving time on a robbery charge at a Connecticut Department of Corrections Halfway House in Bridgeport, when he left without permission.

Police said just after 4 p.m. Saturday, officers received a tip that Murphy was spotted in McDonough while attending his own birthday party at a family member’s house.

Murphy was arrested and taken into custody just as family members were setting up for his party, police said.

Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett says, “If you make your way into Henry County, we’re going to get on your trail and we won’t stop until you’re caught. It was a great collaborative effort with the Connecticut DOC that led to the apprehension of Murphy.”

Forenza Murphy had been on the run since August 8. and will now face additional charges.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights by night
Saturday morning homicide investigation underway in Valdosta
Watch out for “check washing” scam on your checking account
Watch out for ‘check washing’ scam involving your bank account
Albany State University
Second ASU student dies in less than a week, officials react
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 7: Vote for Play of the Week
Two men from the northeast pleaded guilty in federal court to crimes using Walmart gift cards...
2 plead guilty to Walmart gift card schemes across Georgia, U.S.

Latest News

Surveillance video released in Deborrah Collier death investigation
Deborrah Collier’s disappearance and death: A timeline
The fire happened at Tift Avenue and North Madison and there was a large emergency responder...
Victim identified in Albany boarding house fire; residents picking up the pieces
gas tax extension
Kemp extends suspension of gas tax until Nov. 11
FILE - Miles Teller poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Top Gun:...
Stars including Miles Teller, Machine Gun Kelly to attend 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival
Outside of Phoebe hospital
Phoebe warns south Georgia about rising RSV cases