Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian causes significant damage, pier collapse in Myrtle Beach

Hurricane Ian caused notable damage in the Myrtle Beach area, including a collapsed portion of...
Hurricane Ian caused notable damage in the Myrtle Beach area, including a collapsed portion of the Cherry Grove Pier.(Jamie Arnold/WMBF)
By Michael Owens, Jamie Arnold and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHERRY GROVE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - South Carolina felt the wrath of Hurricane Ian on Friday.

The storm caused significant damage across the Grand Strand, including in northern parts of the area, such as Cherry Grove Beach.

WMBF Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold visited the beach area on Saturday morning, surveying what was left after the hurricane.

Caption

Among the most notable damage seen was part of the Cherry Grove Pier collapsing, as well as wind damage to buildings and signs in the area.

Hurricane Ian caused a middle section of the Cherry Grove Pier in North Myrtle Beach to collapse. (Source: LEANNE LONG)

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire happened at Tift Avenue and North Madison and there was a large emergency responder...
1 killed in major fire at Albany boarding home
Two men from the northeast pleaded guilty in federal court to crimes using Walmart gift cards...
2 plead guilty to Walmart gift card schemes across Georgia, U.S.
Photo of the Albany State University sign
Second ASU student dies in less than a week, officials react
Customers gather for Aldi's grand opening on September 29th
Aldi opens new location in Albany
An Albany State University has died in an off-campus incident, according to the university.
ASU student dies in off-campus incident

Latest News

FILE - Ian made a second landfall Friday on South Carolina's coast and it is now a...
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
Some streets in Florida are flooded after Hurricane Ian struck Wednesday afternoon.
Florida evacuees return to Hurricane Ian aftermath
Experts say not to expect grocery store prices to come down anytime soon. Prices climbed 13.5%...
Grocery store prices aren’t coming down anytime soon, experts say
FILE - This undated file photo posted on Twitter on June 18, 2020, by Venezuela's Foreign...
Venezuela releases 7 jailed Americans; US frees 2 prisoners