Hahira Honeybee Festival brings community together

HAHIRA, Ga. (WALB) - Over 40 years ago, a group of ladies came together and created a fun festive event for the residents of Hahira and surrounding areas.

This year, the Hahira Honeybee Festival welcomed over 250 vendors to the Hahira Train Depot and was hosted Friday and Saturday.

“We usually see about 30-35,000 people that come into Hahira in these two days. So, it’s a huge event for our community and for the business owners here in town as well,” Vicki Rountree, volunteer for the Honeybee Festival, said.

One stand that was set up at the festival was a handmade bracelet and ring business called Made By Adelaide. Alice Sensenbrenner, CEO of Made by Adelaide, said being able to be a vendor at the event meant a lot to her.

A couple of items that Alice handmade for her business. (Source: WALB)

“I’m from South Georgia, so I grew up coming to the festival and whenever I was coming down to visit family. I was like ‘I’ve got to come to this festival and be a vendor,’” she said. “One of the most tedious things is my rings cause I metalsmith them and solder them, so it’s probably about a 24-hour process of everything.”

Another business owner said she and her husband opened Riverside Creates about three years ago.

This is Toni Gay, co-owner of Riverside creates. (Source: WALB)

“We’ve just been out every year to the Hahira Honeybee Festival. The Main Street director, (and) the honeybee committee, they just really do a good job at bringing in different businesses and different vendors. Lots of tourists and local folks just come out and enjoy the day in a small town,” Toni Gay, co-owner of Riverside Creates, said.

Another business owner said she has always come to the festival, but just opened a business and was super excited to be a vendor.

This is Jessica Flowers, co-owner of Trash Panda. (Source: WALB)

“Kind of bought a 3-D printer and realized that a lot of people like the stuff we have. So we thought we’d start making it to sell,” Jessica Flowers, co-owner of Trash Panda, said.

A lot of vendors said they’re happy the hurricane didn’t hit the area because they really look forward to this event every year.

