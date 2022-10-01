First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Winds out of the northwest will continue as we go throughout the rest of this evening expect gusts as high as 20 miles per hour. However, we will see a drop in wind speeds moving into Sunday afternoon and evening. Now, tonight’s lows will be in the mid-50s across the areas and then highs for Sunday will be mainly in the low 80s. No rain chances in the near term whatsoever as there’s a dry airmass that is sitting right over the area. This will be influencing that positive, pleasant weather that we have been seeing for the past few days with plenty of sunshine across the area. Now we do see a few models that are trying to show an upper-level trough at some point in the forecast period, but the only thing this will lead to is cooler overnight lows from the mid to upper 50s down into the low 50s. How about the high temperatures? Highs will reside in the low to mid-80s. By the late week, temperatures will be rising a bit due to a high-pressure system that moves into place in SWGA. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s by that time with slightly warmer overnight temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. However dry conditions will prevail even during that point.

As we take a look at the tropics, it looks like we are staying fairly quiet as remnants of Ian still push up the coast for the weekend. The only system that we are watching is Disturbance One in the eastern Atlantic off the coast of Africa. There are not many signs of it developing over the next two days, but the next five days have high development chances at 70%. We will keep you updated if any systems do develop as we still have nearly half of hurricane season to go.

