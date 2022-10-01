Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

5 slain in Texas neighborhood identified; suspect charged

McGregor Shooting 9.29.22
McGregor Shooting 9.29.22
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McGREGOR, Texas (AP) — Officials have disclosed the identities of five people killed in a Central Texas neighborhood and the suspect in the slayings.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says 35-year-old Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez of Mexico has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was shot and wounded Thursday in a gunfight with officers before they found five people dead at two houses in McGregor.

The DPS says he’s also suspected of killing 38-year-old Monica Delgado, 15-year-old Miguel Avila and 14-year-old Natallie Avila, along with next-door neighbors 47-year-old Lorena Aviles and her 20-year-old daughter, Natalie Aviles.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Albany State University has died in an off-campus incident, according to the university.
ASU student dies in off-campus incident
The fire happened at Tift Avenue and North Madison and there was a large emergency responder...
1 killed in major fire at Albany boarding home
Though Southwest Georgia is now not expected to see impacts from Hurricane Ian, some southwest...
List: SWGA schools, colleges closing, altering plans ahead of Hurricane Ian
Travis Wade
Albany gas station hit with armed robbery, APD says
Customers gather for Aldi's grand opening on September 29th
Aldi opens new location in Albany

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Boat washes ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea fires 4th round of missile tests in 1 week
President Joe Biden walks with Bob Parant, Medicare beneficiary with Type 1 diabetes, as they...
Biden signs bill to avert government shutdown, aid Ukraine
A boat displaced by Hurricane Ian rests atop a car in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept....
LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida’s death toll climbs