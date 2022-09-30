Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Wild Adventures offering free admissions to Florida evacuees

Wild Adventures Theme Park announced that it will be offering free admission to those displaced...
Wild Adventures Theme Park announced that it will be offering free admission to those displaced by Hurricane Ian this Saturday and Sunday.(Wild Adventures)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Wild Adventures Theme Park announced that it will be offering free admission to those displaced by Hurricane Ian this Saturday and Sunday.

“Our hearts go out to those affected by Hurricane Ian, and we understand there is so much waiting and worrying for those affected by the storm,” said Jon Vigue, Wild Adventure vice president and general manager. “We want to provide an opportunity for those who have taken shelter in our community to step away and have a few hours of fun at Wild Adventures.”

Anyone who has been displaced by Hurricane Ian will be given free park admission on Oct. 1 and Oct. 2 with a valid ID or proof of residency from Florida counties under mandatory evacuation.

A list of counties under evacuation orders can be found here.

The second annual Great Pumpkin LumiNight event has already started at the park.

For more information about free admission for Hurricane Ian evacuees, Great Pumpkin LumiNights and The Pumpkin Spice Festival, please visit WildAdventures.com.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Albany State University has died in an off-campus incident, according to the university.
ASU student dies in off-campus incident
Though Southwest Georgia is now not expected to see impacts from Hurricane Ian, some southwest...
List: SWGA schools, colleges closing, altering plans ahead of Hurricane Ian
Travis Wade
Albany gas station hit with armed robbery, APD says
One woman was killed and another was injured Thursday night in Worth County when law...
Investigation ongoing after mother killed, daughter injured in Worth Co. crash
Customers gather for Aldi's grand opening on September 29th
Aldi opens new location in Albany

Latest News

The fire is at Tift Avenue and North Madison.
Major fire reported at boarded-up Albany home
Two men from the northeast pleaded guilty in federal court to crimes using Walmart gift cards...
2 plead guilty to Walmart gift card schemes across Georgia, U.S.
Ivey, a Vietnam veteran who lives in Leesburg, spent 27 years serving in the United States Air...
Heroes Among Us: Col. James Ivey
They named this project Freedom Build because of all of the volunteers that played a role in...
Lowndes Co. Habitat For Humanity building five homes for families