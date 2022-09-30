Second house fire blazes in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After a boarding home caught fire Friday afternoon, a second Albany home has now been severely damaged in a fire.

The second fire happened on the 600 block of Highland Avenue. The fire impacted a connected duplex with people inside. However, there were no injuries, Albany Fire Department officials confirmed.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Albany Fire Chief Sebon Burns.

Photos of fire and smoke at a home on the 600 block of Highland Avenue. (Source: Albany Fire Department)

The structure of the home is still standing, but there is still significant damage overall.

Due to this being a developing story, details are limited. It is also currently unknown if the two fires are linked in any way. Stay with WALB News 10 for updates.

