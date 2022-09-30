Second ASU student dies in less than a week, officials react

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany State University (ASU) campus is mourning the death of a second student.

Derex Moore, 22, was killed in an accidental shooting on Wednesday.

His death comes after another ASU student, Yasmine Durham, 21, was found dead in her dorm room on Sunday.

Moore’s passing happened in an apartment off campus. He was with two others during the accidental shooting, according to Albany police.

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler told WALB this has been extremely difficult for the ASU family.

“People are probably in a daze now because they’ve lost two students in a short period of time,” Fowler said. “So, I know people have not really finished grieving from the first one. And it just happened. So I know it definitely is just a double blow to the students and also to the faculty. And definitely to the family. Just a shocking situation.”

This tragedy also comes after ASU shut down its campus for two days following Durham’s death.

ASU released a statement concerning the emotional and physical well-being of its students saying:

“Counseling services are located on the East Campus in the Billy C. Black Building in room 170. Counselors are on call after business hours and on weekends. Students may schedule an appointment with a counselor, by calling 229-500-2013 .”

Sergeant Timothy Harvey, a firearm trainer with the Albany Police Department (APD), says gun owners should always stay alert.

“The biggest thing is, and the number one rule we teach our officers is to always treat your weapon as if it’s loaded,” Sgt. Harvey said. “So if you’re always treating your weapon as if it’s loaded, which means it’s dangerous, then you’re less likely to leave it out, leave it unattended, point it at somebody it shouldn’t be pointed.”

Each year, nearly 500 people die from unintentional firearm injuries, according to the Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence.

Sgt. Harvey says there are different types of locks people can purchase to protect themselves and their loved ones. He told WALB that most of the accidents he has seen involve children being harmed by a gun that was left unattended.

But Harvey says gun safety is something he believes everyone should know regardless of if they have a gun or not.

“You never know when you’re going to run across a gun and you never know when you might need a gun,” Sgt. Harvey said. “So even though it might not be my gun, but somebody’s shooting at me or somebody’s trying to rob me, and there’s a gun accessible; I need to know how to use that weapon. Because there’s a lot of guns out there in society. And we need to know what to do when we touch them.”

To find out the next time APD will hold a gun safety course, you can call them at (229) 431-2100.

