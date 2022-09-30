Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Phoebe warns of rising respiratory virus cases as October begins

Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are on the rise in southwest Georgia and across the...
Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are on the rise in southwest Georgia and across the state, according to Phoebe.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As respiratory virus cases awareness month begins in October, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is already seeing a rise in cases.

Respiratory Syntical Virus (RSV) is a cold-like disease that hospitalizes around 58,000 children under 5 annually, according to Phoebe.

“Almost every child will contract RSV at some point before their second birthday. Most children recover in a week or so, but occasionally, RSV can lead to bronchiolitis or pneumonia and require hospitalization,” Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Medical Director of Pediatric Services, Dr. Grace Davis said.

Hospital officials said that RSV is seen year-round but is most prominent in the fall time.

Commonly seen early symptoms of RSV may include runny nose, cough and decrease in appetite. Young infants may also show signs of irritability, decreased activity and pauses while breathing.

Steps you can take to prevent the spread of RSV include:

  • Washing your hands often
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands
  • Avoiding close contact with sick people
  • Cover coughs and sneezes
  • Clean and disinfect frequently-touched surfaces and objects
  • Stay home when you are sick

Washing your baby’s toys, clothes and bedding often, keeping your baby away from crowds, young children and people with colds, and not letting anyone smoke in your home or near your baby are also steps that can provide more protection to infants.

If your child is experiencing any respiratory symptoms, hospital officials suggest contacting a nearby hospital or urgent care for treatment.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Albany State University has died in an off-campus incident, according to the university.
ASU student dies in off-campus incident
Though Southwest Georgia is now not expected to see impacts from Hurricane Ian, some southwest...
List: SWGA schools, colleges closing, altering plans ahead of Hurricane Ian
Travis Wade
Albany gas station hit with armed robbery, APD says
One woman was killed and another was injured Thursday night in Worth County when law...
Investigation ongoing after mother killed, daughter injured in Worth Co. crash
Customers gather for Aldi's grand opening on September 29th
Aldi opens new location in Albany

Latest News

Outside of Phoebe Hospital.
Albany health officials advise taking precautions as flu cases rise
Carlyle Walton is the new CEO of Phoebe Sumter.
Phoebe Sumter welcomes new CEO
3D technology at the doctor's office.
AAPHC offers free health screenings
Phoebe Putney Health System recently loosened its masking rules following a big drop in...
Phoebe eases mask mandate at its hospitals