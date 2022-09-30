Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

New coins featuring King Charles III revealed

Coins featuring King Charles III will enter circulation alongside those of Queen Elizabeth II, The Royal Mint confirms. (Source: The Royal Mint/Facebook/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Coins featuring King Charles III will enter circulation alongside those of Queen Elizabeth II, The Royal Mint confirms.

The official maker of coins in Great Britain said, “The first coins bearing the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III will enter circulation in line with demand from banks and post offices.”

This means coins featuring the king and queen will co-circulate for many years to come.

According to the UK coin maker, there are approximately 27 billion coins in circulation that feature Queen Elizabeth II.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Though Southwest Georgia is now not expected to see impacts from Hurricane Ian, some southwest...
List: SWGA schools, colleges closing, altering plans ahead of Hurricane Ian
An Albany State University has died in an off-campus incident, according to the university.
ASU student dies in off-campus incident
Travis Wade
Albany gas station hit with armed robbery, APD says
One woman was killed and another was injured Thursday night in Worth County when law...
Investigation ongoing after mother killed, daughter injured in Worth Co. crash
As of Wednesday, southwest Georgia is no longer expected to see tropical storm conditions from...
Tracking Ian: SWGA no longer expecting tropical storm conditions, First Alert Weather Day canceled

Latest News

Authorities respond to the scene of a stabbing where a veteran emergency medical responder was...
Man arrested in fatal stabbing of New York City EMS worker
FILE - A view of a school which was used as a Russian military base in the recently liberated...
Russia’s Putin opens signing event to annex parts of Ukraine
Coins featuring King Charles III will enter circulation alongside those of Queen Elizabeth II,...
STILLS: A first look at King Charles III coins
FILE - Miami Dolphins tight end Gavin Escobar walks off the field at the NFL team's training...
Former NFL player, 2nd rock climber found dead in California