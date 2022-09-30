Heroes Among Us: Col. James Ivey

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Col. James Ivey, a Vietnam veteran who lives in Leesburg, spent 27 years serving in the United States Air Force.

“You go in the Marines, you sleep in the fox hole. You go in the Navy, you’re going to get seasick. You go in the Army, you’ll sleep in the fox hole. Join the Air Force, you’ll get good training, plus the fact you’ll sleep in a bed every night and have decent food.

Ivey shared plenty of stories about moving unexpectedly overnight, and how he learned he would be involved in the Vietnam War.

“I jumped on an airplane, flew out to Traverse Air Force Base to catch the military flight into Thailand,” said Ivey. “As I was boarding that airplane, climbing up the stairs to get on the airplane, a civilian comes out waving a piece of paper. Maj. Ivey, Maj. Ivey. 1131st Special Activities Squadron, Bolling Air Force Base Washington D.C. Turn the page, with duty in Saigon.”

He also worked on a piece of technology we use every day.

“Strategic automated total information network. Satin. Which basically was email. I didn’t tell Al Gore we were doing this since he supposedly invented email. Air Force already had it going before he ever even heard of email,” said Ivey.

He continues to serve South Georgia today.

“I think he was just a good leader for people,” Kim Glass, his daughter, said. “I’m able to see him now in leadership roles within our church and our community. He just wants to make things better.”

“But it was a good life. I can’t imagine sitting behind a desk playing with a computer,” said Ivey.

