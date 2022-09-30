GSW hosts annual Science Day

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) hosted its annual Science Day on Friday.

Over 100 students from Lee and Marion counties got the chance to do all kinds of experiments.

Liquid Nitrogen Ice cream is one of the unique experiments that was made during Science Day.

“I think what really helps around here is they get to see a lot of the professors it wasn’t just us, you know, some of the professors did the experiments and that’s how it actually is. It’s very close-knit, tight-knit here at GSW. You know, the student-teacher ratio is very small, but that’s actually a good thing,” Devin Fincher, a junior chemistry student, said.

Students like Fincher got to have a unique experience to guide the younger generation.

“We were able to do biology, chemistry and math demonstrations they have designed to help students become more inspired in science in general, but also to make high school students interested in attending, possibly Georgia Southwestern State University pursuing a science degree,” said Dr. Nedialka Lordanova, GSW chemistry professor and Science Day organizer.

Fincher said the high school students remind him a lot of himself.

He was also intrigued by the technical aspects of science concepts.

“Just seeing the kids and how inquisitive they are. You know, there were a few groups that were kind of holding back but some of the kids were just naturally inspired and that makes me think of me because I was always asking questions about the scientific side of things,” said Fincher.

This is the first time Science Day is back since the pandemic. This will inspire the next generation of scientists.

