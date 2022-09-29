Ask the Expert
Tropical threat stays away from SGA

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Major Category 4 Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon near Fort Myers along the SW coast of Florida. Catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding are expected as the storm pushes inland across central Florida. Ian weakens as it slowly tracks NE across the state.

Thursday Ian moves off shore into the western Atlantic where it’ll move north just off the Georgia coast followed by a second landfall along the Carolina coast this weekend.

With the track further east, SGA escapes tropical storm conditions. While clouds from Ian stream across SGA, dry conditions hold. Don’t get blown away by the windy weather with sustained winds 20-25mph and gusts 30-39mph and higher. Rain chances have really dropped with chances about 40% Friday then 20% Saturday. Most won’t get any rain. As Ian tracks north gradual clearing with winds subsiding brings calmer and nicer conditions Sunday.

While clouds from Ian stream across SGA, dry conditions hold. Don’t get blown away by the windy weather, with gusts to 25-30mph. Rain moves in as Ian tracks into SE GA late Thursday through early Saturday.

Temperatures remain below average with lows upper 50s and highs low-mid 70s then around 80 Sunday into next week.

