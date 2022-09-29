Ask the Expert
Nice fall weather ahead

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Bands of thick clouds from Ian with winds NE 10-20 mph and gusts 30 mph+ covered SGA Thursday. We are tracking Ian which became a hurricane again as it tracks NE over the western Atlantic. Ian’s track remains off the Georgia coast. A northwest turn bring Ian to the South Carolina coast for a third landfall. In it’s path life-threatening storm surge, flooding and strong winds. That track keeps impacts from the devastating storm along the Georgia coast and away from SGA.

As Ian pulls away from the southeast, clouds clear and winds subside. Look for an extended stretch of beautiful fall weather for the weekend and through next week.

Dry conditions prevail while temperatures remain slightly below to near average with highs upper 70s low 80s and lows mid-upper 50s.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

