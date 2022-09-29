Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Horse killed, teen boy injured when tractor-trailer hits Amish buggy, troopers say

The teen was ejected from the buggy, and the horse died, troopers said.
The teen was ejected from the buggy, and the horse died, troopers said.(beccazpa/Getty Images via Canva)
By Eric Fossell and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) – A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured and his horse was killed when their Amish buggy was hit by a tractor-trailer Wednesday morning in Ohio, officials said.

According to Ohio State Patrol, the horse and buggy went into the path of the truck when the collision happened around 10:15 a.m. in Scioto Township.

Troopers said the teen was ejected from the buggy, and the horse died.

The teen was taken to the hospital, with investigators describing his injuries as “incapacitating.”

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of Wednesday, southwest Georgia is no longer expected to see tropical storm conditions from...
Tracking Ian: SWGA no longer expecting tropical storm conditions, First Alert Weather Day canceled
Though Southwest Georgia is now not expected to see impacts from Hurricane Ian, some southwest...
List: SWGA schools, colleges closing, altering plans ahead of Hurricane Ian
One woman was killed and another was injured Thursday night in Worth County when law...
Investigation ongoing after mother killed, daughter injured in Worth Co. crash
The 16-year-old was turned in by family members, VPD officials said.
16-year-old arrested in Valdosta school bus stop shooting
DHS building
Georgia cash assistance program encounters glitch

Latest News

At least six adults were wounded in a shooting at a school campus in Oakland, Calif., on...
Oakland school shooting draws outrage, concern
Surveillance video released in Deborrah Collier death investigation
Deborrah Collier’s disappearance and death: A timeline
Roof damage can be seen in images Thursday from Sanibel Island.
STILLS: Aerials show Ian damage in Sanibel Island, Fla.
A section of the causeway leading to Sanibel, Fla., in Lee County was knocked out by Hurricane...
LIVE: Many trapped in Florida as Biden is briefed on Ian’s impact
Ukrainian forces retook areas held by Russian troops and pushed them back across the border in...
Kremlin will annex 4 regions of Ukraine on Friday