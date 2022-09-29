Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Gray teams with Salvation Army for Hurricane Ian relief effort

Gray Television is teaming with the Salvation Army for relief efforts for victims of Hurricane Ian. (Gray Television)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Gray Television is teaming with The Salvation Army to support relief efforts for the victims of Hurricane Ian.

Ian struck the coast of Florida as a Category 4 storm Wednesday, one of the strongest storms to ever hit the U.S. It knocked out power for millions, destroyed and flooded homes and other buildings, and obstructed and demolished roadways, stranding thousands.

The best way to support survivors is with a financial contribution, which allows The Salvation Army to meet immediate and long-term needs. During emergency disasters, 100 percent of designated gifts are used to support specific relief efforts.

People can donate to the Support the Sunshine State effort by visiting Give.HelpSalvationArmy.org, calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769) or by texting STORM to 51555.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of Wednesday, southwest Georgia is no longer expected to see tropical storm conditions from...
Tracking Ian: SWGA no longer expecting tropical storm conditions, First Alert Weather Day canceled
Though Southwest Georgia is now not expected to see impacts from Hurricane Ian, some southwest...
List: SWGA schools, colleges closing, altering plans ahead of Hurricane Ian
One woman was killed and another was injured Thursday night in Worth County when law...
Investigation ongoing after mother killed, daughter injured in Worth Co. crash
The 16-year-old was turned in by family members, VPD officials said.
16-year-old arrested in Valdosta school bus stop shooting
Dougherty County
Suspects wanted for theft of around $120K worth of lawn mowers in Dougherty Co.

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and...
Biden vows US commitment to Pacific Islands at summit
This 2018 photo provided by Amylyx shows the company's co-founders Joshua Cohen, left, and...
ALS drug wins FDA approval despite questionable data
Dougherty County has about 300 poll workers that are positioned in all 26 precincts in the...
Dougherty Co. no longer needs poll workers for this election season
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers speaks...
Capitol riot jury picked for 1st seditious conspiracy trial
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
‘Serial’ case: Victim’s family wants to redo Syed hearing