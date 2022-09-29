GBI: Fugitive arrested in Americus armed robbery and aggravated assault investigation

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested Thursday for outstanding armed robbery and aggravated assault warrants, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI).

Ja’Keem Carter, 22, was arrested and taken to the Sumter County Law Enforcement Center. He is charged with twelve counts of violation of criminal street gang activity prohibited, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

On Sept. 22, the GBI, along with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Americus Police Department, Georgia Department of Community Supervision and U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, combined for a multi-agency operation to arrest Carter.

During the operation, officers went to 118 East Lester Street in Americus where Carter was arrested.

A search warrant was executed on the home that revealed a Glock model pistol, that had a device to make it fully automatic, a Springfield Armory Saint Pistol .223 pistol, over two ounces of marijuana, and $2,735.

Evidence of Carter being in a gang was also found, according to investigators. Based on the device that was attached to the Glock pistol, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has joined the investigation for potential federal prosecution.