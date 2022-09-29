Ask the Expert
Former Sumter Co. teacher, coach pleads guilty to sexual exploitation of children

Blue turned himself in to authorities
Blue turned himself in to authorities(Sumter Co. Sheriff)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A former Sumter County School System coach and teacher was sentenced to 12 years in prison for sexually exploiting students.

William Blue, 48, pleaded guilty to three charges of sexual exploitation of children in Sumter County Superior Court.

Blue was given a total sentence of 40 years, with the first 12 to be served in prison. He was also ordered to have a lifetime registration as a sex offender.

Blue was arrested by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office in March 2021, after a two-month investigation.

The sheriff’s office said parent complaints led to the investigation. Originally, Blue was arrested on several dozen charges related to the sexual exploitation of students.

Blue was an employee of the Sumter County School System for almost 15 years. He worked as a special education teacher and varsity assistant basketball coach.

