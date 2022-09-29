First Alert Weather
Windy & cool. Wonderful weekend with afternoon warming
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
The greatest effects from Ian comes today. Winds 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Tomorrow winds relax some, with little to no rain expected in Southwest GA. Cool AM temps upper 50s to lower-middle 70s PM. Weekend will be wonderful as highs warm to near 80 degrees. More of the same next week. Looks like we will reach 3 + weeks without rain for most of Southwest Georgia.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.