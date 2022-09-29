The greatest effects from Ian comes today. Winds 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Tomorrow winds relax some, with little to no rain expected in Southwest GA. Cool AM temps upper 50s to lower-middle 70s PM. Weekend will be wonderful as highs warm to near 80 degrees. More of the same next week. Looks like we will reach 3 + weeks without rain for most of Southwest Georgia.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

