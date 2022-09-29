Ask the Expert
First Alert Weather

Windy & cool. Wonderful weekend with afternoon warming
We're starting off breezy and cool in the upper 50s to near 60. Then it turns windy and mild go from 67 to 71. Look at those sustained winds 20 to 25 gusting 30
By Chris Zelman
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
The greatest effects from Ian comes today. Winds 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Tomorrow winds relax some, with little to no rain expected in Southwest GA. Cool AM temps upper 50s to lower-middle 70s PM. Weekend will be wonderful as highs warm to near 80 degrees. More of the same next week. Looks like we will reach 3 + weeks without rain for most of Southwest Georgia.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

