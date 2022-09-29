Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Dougherty Co. no longer needs poll workers for this election season

Dougherty County has about 300 poll workers that are positioned in all 26 precincts in the...
Dougherty County has about 300 poll workers that are positioned in all 26 precincts in the area. They are fully staffed and no longer taking applications.(Source: WALB)
By Riley Armant
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Elections Office said it now has plenty of poll workers and they will be safe on Election Day in August.

WALB News 10 previously reported that the elections office needed about 100 more workers but now the county expects smooth operations on election day.

With a workforce of over 300 poll workers, Dougherty County has filled positions for all 26 precincts.

Election offices across the country have spent weeks trying to make sure their precincts weren’t short-staffed and overwhelmed on election day. Just over a month before the general election, the Dougherty County Elections Office is now training a full staff.

“I came back and we had 100 applicants that had applied through Dougherty county human resources. We’ve also been receiving from various organizations, individuals that have stated they are also willing to work there,” Ginger Nickerson, Dougherty County Election Office Supervisor, said.

Right after Labor Day, they stopped taking applications. A total of 300 workers is the right amount to fill all of the positions within all 26 precincts, which will ensure that all aspects of the voting process are taken care of.

“It’s important because the process requires people. There are so many steps of course, by law, we need individuals to assist our voters as they come in, to ensure that the voter knows that their ballot is being counted,” Nickerson said.

Ongoing training includes poll worker safety. That’s also been a concern, given the current political climate.

“We don’t want anyone on the job with anxiety or fear of something happening. They’re the individuals that are out there making sure that the voters are able to cast their ballots,” Nickerson said.

With the number of poll workers, the county is prepared for a safe and accurate election season.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of Wednesday, southwest Georgia is no longer expected to see tropical storm conditions from...
Tracking Ian: SWGA no longer expecting tropical storm conditions, First Alert Weather Day canceled
Though Southwest Georgia is now not expected to see impacts from Hurricane Ian, some southwest...
List: SWGA schools, colleges closing, altering plans ahead of Hurricane Ian
One woman was killed and another was injured Thursday night in Worth County when law...
Investigation ongoing after mother killed, daughter injured in Worth Co. crash
The 16-year-old was turned in by family members, VPD officials said.
16-year-old arrested in Valdosta school bus stop shooting
DHS building
Georgia cash assistance program encounters glitch

Latest News

At a press conference in a Rapid City area grocery store, Governor Kristi Noem committed to...
Noem changes course on grocery tax, commits to repealing it
WALB News 10′s Madison Foglio got the chance for a one-on-one with Walker.
‘We’re gonna see who’s gonna do the debate the right way’: Ahead of November, Walker talks debating Warnock
WALB
One-on-One with Herschel Walker, U.S. Senate candidate
Surveillance video regarding the 2020 election shows pro-Trump operatives at the elections...
Raffensperger to replace Coffee Co. election equipment