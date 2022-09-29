Ask the Expert
ASU student dies in off-campus incident

An Albany State University has died in an off-campus incident, according to the university.
An Albany State University has died in an off-campus incident, according to the university.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany State University student has died in an off-campus incident, according to the university.

Derex Moore, Jr. died in the incident, which university officials said was an “unfortunate off-campus accident” that resulted in his death.

“This has been a difficult week of loss for our entire campus community,” the university wrote in a Facebook post.

WALB will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

