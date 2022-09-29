Aldi opens new location in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Shoppers now have another grocery option in Albany. The first Aldi in southwest Georgia opened Thursday on Nottingham Way.

“There was a line as early as 5 or 6 o’clock this morning just to get in line and come in when we opened,” Aldi employee, Todd Gonzales said.

He oversees the operation of Aldi. Gonzales says he met people who came from outside of Georgia just to make it to the grand opening.

Some people say that prices for everything are lower in Aldi. When WALB stopped by the store we checked the price of multiple items including a dozen eggs that cost $2.29, a gallon of milk was $3.63 and 40 ounces of peanut butter was $3.49.

“There’s five of us in the household. I don’t pay attention to the grocery bill because I don’t want to know,” Aldi shopper, Tom Frock said.

Frock tried other grocery chains when moving back to south Georgia. He says although prices for everything are getting higher, Aldi prices are always relatively low.

“I missed Aldi. We just moved back from Missouri a year ago. I’ve had to go all the way to Tallahassee just to find an Aldi,” Frock said.

Deveta Washington recently moved from Columbus to Leesburg.

“I was looking for places that were familiar to me because they have two Aldis in Columbus. I always shop there,” Washington said.

Washington was looking for new places to shop, then a few weeks later, Aldi opened.

“I tell everybody they opened all this just for me. I’m going to allow other people to come to my Aldi’s because I love it so much,” Washington said.

People in other local towns like Tifton, Thomasville, and Valdosta, still have to travel a long way to get to one, however, that drive could be shorter for some south Georgians soon.

“If we find a great location, we are always interested in that. Our real estate team is working really hard for additional locations in south Georgia. Currently, this is the only one, but I feel confident that we can expand our footprint throughout south Georgia,” Gonzales said.

Based on their success, Gonzales said he wouldn’t rule out another location opening in the Good Life City. Maybe in some underserved areas.

“I think that would mean more jobs for the community. I think that would be excellent. I think on the east side that’ll serve the people great,” a shopper said.

Aldi is on 2816 Nottingham Way (by the Mellow Mushroom and AMC Theater). They open at 9 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. On Sundays, they are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

