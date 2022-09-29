Ask the Expert
Albany gas station hit with armed robbery, APD says

The robbery happened on Wednesday at the Liberty Food Mart on the 400 block of West Oglethorpe...
The robbery happened on Wednesday at the Liberty Food Mart on the 400 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard, according to police.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been charged with armed robbery after police say he stole money and another item from an Albany gas station, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

The robbery happened on Wednesday at the Liberty Food Mart on the 400 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard, according to police. The owner of the gas station told officers that the suspect stole money and cigarettes.

APD said they found the suspect, Travis Wade, in the 400 block of Flint Avenue riding a bicycle. The gun, money and cigarettes were found during the arrest.

After being charged with armed robbery, Wade was then taken to the Dougherty County Jail.

Albany police ask that if anyone has more information on the robbery to call Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

