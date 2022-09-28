Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

White House: Late congresswoman ‘top of mind’ in Biden flub

President Biden asked if deceased Rep. Jackie Walorski was present at a White House food insecurity conference. (Source: Pool via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden sought out deceased Rep. Jackie Walorski on Wednesday during remarks at a hunger conference, saying “Where’s Jackie?” The White House press secretary later said the congresswoman had been “top of mind” for the president at the time.

Karine Jean-Pierre did not acknowledge that Biden had misspoken during his remarks at the White House conference on hunger, nutrition and health when he looked around the room for Walorski, the Indiana congresswoman who died in an August car crash.

Biden, in his remarks. praised bipartisan lawmakers who worked on addressing childhood hunger, including Rep. Jim McGovern, Sen. Mike Braun, Sen. Cory Booker and Walorski, who was seen as a leader on the issue before her death.

“Where’s Jackie?” Biden said, suggesting he expected her to be there.

Jean-Pierre faced repeated questioning during Wednesday’s White House press briefing about Biden’s flub, saying more than a dozen times that Walorski was “top of mind” for the president, who plans to meet with the congresswoman’s family at an event Friday when he signs a bill renaming a Veterans Affairs clinic in Indiana after her. She declined to say Biden had erred, nor did she issue an apology to the late lawmaker’s family.

“My answer is certainly not going to change,” she told reporters. “All of you may have views on how I’m answering it, but I’m answering the question to the way that he saw it and to the way that we see it.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of Wednesday, southwest Georgia is no longer expected to see tropical storm conditions from...
Tracking Ian: SWGA no longer expecting tropical storm conditions, First Alert Weather Day canceled
Photo from Albany State's SGA Twitter page wishing Yasmine Durham a happy birthday in 2021.
‘I think everyone was in shock and disbelief’: ASU students mourn loss of fellow student
Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency for the Peach State ahead of Hurricane Ian’s...
Kemp declares state emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian
Though Southwest Georgia is now not expected to see impacts from Hurricane Ian, some southwest...
List: SWGA schools, colleges closing, altering plans ahead of Hurricane Ian
Jashun Wilkins is wanted in connection to the shooting that happened when another 17-year-old...
17-year-old wanted in Valdosta school bus stop shooting

Latest News

At least six people were wounded in a shooting at a school in Oakland on Wednesday, officials...
At least 6 people wounded in shooting at school in Oakland
Tulsa District Attorney candidate Steve Kunzweiler, left, chats with his daughter Jennifer...
Tulsa prosecutor recovering after being stabbed by daughter
FILE - This undated photo provided by the City of Fontana, Calif., Police Department shows...
Police probe slain teen’s role in deadly California shootout
A 15-year-old is on track to be the youngest graduate of Arizona State University's nursing...
15-year-old is on track to be youngest nursing graduate