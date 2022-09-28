Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Walt Disney World, Universal Studios closing due to Hurricane Ian

Walt Disney World announced that all its parks will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, including...
Walt Disney World announced that all its parks will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, including Disney’s waterparks and Disney Springs.(Anna Fox / CC BY 2.0)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) – Walt Disney World and Universal Studios are closing as Florida braces for Hurricane Ian.

Walt Disney World announced that all its parks will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, including Disney’s waterparks and Disney Springs.

Disney Resort hotels are staying open, but guests are urged to shelter in place in their rooms as the storm hits.

Universal also announced that all its Orlando parks will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Hotels on the property are staying open.

Other major theme parks in the area, including SeaWorld and Busch Gardens, will also be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of Wednesday, southwest Georgia is no longer expected to see tropical storm conditions from...
Tracking Ian: SWGA no longer expecting tropical storm conditions, First Alert Weather Day canceled
Photo from Albany State's SGA Twitter page wishing Yasmine Durham a happy birthday in 2021.
‘I think everyone was in shock and disbelief’: ASU students mourn loss of fellow student
Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency for the Peach State ahead of Hurricane Ian’s...
Kemp declares state emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian
Jashun Wilkins is wanted in connection to the shooting that happened when another 17-year-old...
17-year-old wanted in Valdosta school bus stop shooting
Drug items, guns and other items were seized from recent Albany drug and gun arrests.
3 suspects charged in Albany drug, gun bust

Latest News

Arnold Schwarzenegger, center, and Simon Bergson, chairman of The Auschwitz Jewish Center...
Schwarzenegger visits Auschwitz in message against hatred
Hurricane Ian has unleashed destructive winds, leading to a downed power line in Naples on...
LIVE: Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida as Category 4 storm
An aerial images shows a crime scene where a 14-year-old lost his life.
Police search for 5 shooters in high school football ambush that killed 14-year-old
Middletown police say Virginia Stamper is facing drug and animal abuse charges after they found...
Police: Woman arrested after kitten found with ‘gaping slices to the neck’
Latravious “Duke” Williams was attending Lincoln Technical Institute in Nashville and begged...
Son shot in back seat of car next to little sister after football game, mom says