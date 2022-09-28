Valdosta city leaders aim to stop violence amongst kids and young adults

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Multiple children have been hurt in shootings and stabbings in Valdosta within the past two weeks.

Valdosta leaders say adults have to spend more time with children. Teaching them what’s right and what’s wrong could put an end to some of the tragic violence.

Last week, one teenager was shot and killed by another teenager. Not even 10 days later, the same thing occurred except this teenager survived. Community leaders said something has to give.

“I can see the problem; I’ve seen it for the 32 years I’ve lived here. You have got to have the will to do something about it. I am glad I’m doing the job I’m doing now because I get a chance to do something about it,” Scott Matheson, Mayor of Valdosta, said.

Some children say, this week has been a very painful one.

“It hurts to see other kids killing each other. It’s really crazy, I didn’t even go to school today. The anxiety they had today at school, that’s just a lot for a teenager,” Christopher Greer, a Valdosta High student, said.

Vivian Miller-Cody, Valdosta Councilwoman for District 1 and other concerned community members decided to get together to put an end to the violence within Valdosta and Lowndes County.

Councilwoman Miller- Cody always wanted to host a meeting like this. After the past two weeks Valdosta has had, she decided NOW was the time. (Source: WALB)

“It blessed me so, to see our people standing up to come together to put our heads together to try and come up with a plan to save our children. I’m tired of seeing our children go to jail, prison and to the grave. And when it started at 12 years old, it hit me in my heart,” Miller-Cody said.

People who live in Valdosta say children need more role models, and adults to show them, love.

“What I’m noticing is that we don’t really need more funding, we need more volunteers. We need men to come out to the community without their suits on, without their ties, without their judgment and actually give these children a father figure,” Angela Greer, Director for Community Centers in Valdosta, said.

They want the community to know, it’s not too late to win these young adults and children back.

Lieutenant Winningham used to be a trouble maker in town, but he completely turned his life around. (Source: WALB)

“The mayor said troubled youth, you’re looking at somebody that holds the Lieutenant position at Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department. I went before Judge Edward when I was 12 years old, so it can be done,” Jack Winningham, Lieutenant for the Lowndes County Sheriffs Department, said.

Lowndes and Valdosta leaders are encouraging the older community to reach out to the children in the community and play an active role in their lives.

Calvin Wade, a Valdosta resident, was going down the wrong path at one point in his life. He said It is not time to blame the parents. Now is the time for more adults to get involved and teach children how to live without violence.

Christopher is a junior at VHS who didn't even want to go to school after so much this week. (Source: WALB)

“I came from a functional household, single parent, where she did her best. So I don’t fault my mother. Cause she allowed me to be a man, my choice was my choice. But that’s what I used to do at one time,” Wade said. “Now when I go over there, I see the kids, I see the problems, problems been going on. You got to be more hands-on with them. Like she said, consistency. That’s what they crying for.”

These community leaders said money and projects are not the answer. They say more adults getting involved with the children, person to person is needed now.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.