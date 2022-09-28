Tracking Hurricane Ian

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tuesday’s 11pm Advisory - The major category 3 hurricane is expected to become a category 4 storm and the projected track has been adjusted further east. Ian nears the southwest coast with projected landfall Wednesday afternoon. Ahead of Ian, deteriorating conditions will spread north across the state. Tropical alerts cover the Peninsula on the west and east coast.

Across SGA, clouds have streamed in from Ian with rain not expected until Friday. The latest forecast tracks Ian just off the Ga coast which has lessen potential tropical storm impacts. Expect increasing winds 15-20mph with gusts 25-30+ through Friday. Latest forecast models suggest lower rainfall amounts across SGA especially west of I-75. Look for further updates with possible changes on Ian’s track and impacts across SGA.

Based on the latest track Ian is expected to push north away from the state Friday. Gradual clearing Saturday brings full sunshine on Sunday.

