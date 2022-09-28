Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Tracking Hurricane Ian

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 1:04 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tuesday’s 11pm Advisory - The major category 3 hurricane is expected to become a category 4 storm and the projected track has been adjusted further east. Ian nears the southwest coast with projected landfall Wednesday afternoon. Ahead of Ian, deteriorating conditions will spread north across the state. Tropical alerts cover the Peninsula on the west and east coast.

Across SGA, clouds have streamed in from Ian with rain not expected until Friday. The latest forecast tracks Ian just off the Ga coast which has lessen potential tropical storm impacts. Expect increasing winds 15-20mph with gusts 25-30+ through Friday. Latest forecast models suggest lower rainfall amounts across SGA especially west of I-75. Look for further updates with possible changes on Ian’s track and impacts across SGA.

Based on the latest track Ian is expected to push north away from the state Friday. Gradual clearing Saturday brings full sunshine on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As Hurricane Ian’s path becomes clearer in the Gulf of Mexico, so does the likelihood of...
Tracking Ian: Change in track further minimizes storm’s effects for SWGA
Photo from Albany State's SGA Twitter page wishing Yasmine Durham a happy birthday in 2021.
‘I think everyone was in shock and disbelief’: ASU students mourn loss of fellow student
Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency for the Peach State ahead of Hurricane Ian’s...
Kemp declares state emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian
Drug items, guns and other items were seized from recent Albany drug and gun arrests.
3 suspects charged in Albany drug, gun bust
The death of an Albany State University (ASU) student is under investigation, according to the...
ASU mourning death of student

Latest News

As Hurricane Ian’s path becomes clearer in the Gulf of Mexico, so does the likelihood of...
Tracking Ian: Change in track further minimizes storm’s effects for SWGA
Tracking Ian 11 p.m. Tuesday update: Effects on SWGA minimized
Tracking Ian 11 p.m. Tuesday update: Effects on SWGA minimized
First Alert Weather 11pm Tuesday Sept 27
First Alert Weather 11pm Tuesday Sept 27
WALB
Tracking Ian: Tuesday 8 p.m. update