Thomasville plans to improve its wastewater facility

Pictures from the Thomasville wastewater treatment plant.
Pictures from the Thomasville wastewater treatment plant.
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Thomasville plans to improve its wastewater treatment facility in the near future.

The project is projected to start early in 2023 and will cost around $8.5 million.

The city’s public information officer, Christy Owens, tells WALB these upgrades are much needed.

“The majority of our facility was built around the 1950s. We have not had a lot of major improvements to that facility probably since six years ago,” Owens said. “So this is a large project because it’s been some time since we’ve made a lot of those improvements.”

The new improvements will cover a wide variety of things.

“From mechanical piping, electrical replacement, some reinforcement to our gravity sewer trunk line that leads into the facility,” Owens said. “Improvements to one of the wells that surrounds one of our pumps out there.”

With storms like Hurricane Ian in mind, the project plans will also anticipate large amounts of water that could potentially come during hurricanes.

Currently, the facility is permitted to process about 6.5 million gallons per day. However, it currently cannot effectively process more than about 4.5 million gallons.

Owens says severe weather events, such as potential hurricanes and tropical storms, can bring in around 20 million gallons in a single event.

She says events like Hurricane Michael showed the strong need to protect the city’s wastewater processing.

“And that’s when it was kind of identified that our wastewater treatment plant facility was an area that we needed to look into and make those improvements there so that we can continue to provide good service for our community; and be able to- with our facility we’ll be able to withstand those large weather events if we had to be faced with one in the future,” Owens said.

The project also plans to focus heavily on the plant’s infrastructure.

