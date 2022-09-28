Ask the Expert
South Ga hotels booked with Florida evacuees and power crew members

By Alicia Lewis
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Evacuees from Florida have arrived in Georgia as Hurricane Ian intensifies. Several hotels In Tifton are completely booked up.

People who are traveling from Florida said this is not their first rodeo. They lived through Hurricane Irma, which they described to be one of Florida’s most impactful storms, so they said they didn’t want to take any chances with Hurricane Ian.

Greg Daniel, the operations director for 5 of the 13 hotels in the Tifton area, said hotels in Tifton, Valdosta and Cordele are all booked up.

As of now, they are calling other hotels further north like in the Macon and Atlanta area to check their availability which he said is filling up pretty quickly.

“There are always cancellations as the storm turns and moves. We get cancellations. As soon as we get cancellations, we’re getting other people to call in, so it’s really just filling in what was already sold,” he said.

Michael Skip traveled from Cincinnati Ohio to pick up his disabled brother and sister from Lake City Florida to bring them to a hotel in Tifton. His sister was a victim of Hurricane Irma and lost everything. they said they didn’t want to take any chances with Hurricane Ian.

“They don’t have a vehicle, none of them have their driver’s license, so the only option for them was a middle school, so I’m like, ‘I got you’” skip said.

Experts with CNN estimate more than 2 million Floridians drove away from the citrus state Tuesday, as Hurricane Ian moved closer. While many are headed to southwest Georgia for safety, One man is driving into the storm.

Ronald Love traveled from Michigan to Georgia around 4:30 a.m. He and his wife are now heading to their Florida home.

Love has been a part of a storm response team, as a driver that assesses damaged power lines. He said he’s been doing this for over 10 years now and is headed to Florida to meet over 2,000 people who are just like him, from all over the world.

He added that their base camp is at the fairgrounds there and that he spent three years rebuilding after Hurricane Katrina.

“We travel all over where there is a hurricane and I think this is going to be a really big one for us, so I’m going to be living out of a suitcase for probably a good month and as long as they want me there, I’m there for them,” he said.

Love said he knows it can be dangerous to travel in the midst of a hurricane but just like his last name, he wants to be able to help and spread love as long as he’s alive and able to do so. He added that he has hopes the damages from the storm will not be so impactful as previous storms he’s covered.

