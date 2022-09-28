South Ga. farmers relieved as Tropical Storm Ian changes course

LEARY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia farmers are breathing a collective sigh of relief.

WALB’s First Alert Weather team was tracking possible hurricane winds along with Ian as recently as Monday.

Bob Kemerait, a plant pathologist from the University of Georgia, said farmers started making preparations for Ian as early as last week when models showed Georgia in the center of the storm.

“They needed to make decisions on whether should they take the peanuts now, before the storm, and then take them after the storm. Should they defoliate the cotton ahead of the storm? What should they be doing?” Kemerait said.

Kemerait added that harvesting is a complicated process, and it’s not as simple as digging quicker. If cotton defoliates and a storm moves in, the crop is lost. With Cotton, farmers defoliate and then pick. Peanuts are a two-step process where farmers dig and then harvest.

A 100-125 acre of cotton in Worth County. (WALB)

Kemerait had different recommendations for farmers based on the state of their crops. He told them if the peanuts looked mature it was time to harvest.

“Growers who had good spine integrity, not much disease. We think they’re better off to leave those peanuts off in the ground until the storm passes,” Kemerait said.

Wesley Webb, a Georgia farmer, was one that planned ahead. He said he wouldn’t have been able to harvest his 3000 acres before the storm rolled in. He has harvested about 1/3 of his peanut crops. He hasn’t even touched his cotton crop yet since it’s not ready.

Webb holds a boll that hasn't opened yet. He says most will within 2 weeks. (WALB)

“You put the seed in the ground in springtime with a prayer and a lot of fertilizer. You pray all year, and you work all year for your harvest,” Webb said.

Kemerait said most farmers are back on schedule, and if anything they need a little rain to loosen the soil.

He always learns from prior storms, especially some like Hurricane Michael.

“The biggest change since Michael is taking these things even more seriously, realizing what the worst scenario could be,” Kemerait said.

Webb said every day as a farmer, you’re on edge thinking about crop diseases, fertilizer costs, severe weather, and much more.

“It is a gamble, and every farmer will tell you that. These are the biggest gamblers you’ll ever meet,” Webb said. “It is a sigh of relief that we’re not gonna have the horrendous rain and wind that they are having in South Florida now. I’ll pray for those people because we’ve all been through it. We went through it years ago.”

Now that the storm has changed paths, and dry weather is in the extended forecast, it’ll be time for Webb to harvest in a week or two.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.