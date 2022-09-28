Ask the Expert
List: SWGA schools, colleges closing, altering plans ahead of Hurricane Ian

Though Southwest Georgia is now not expected to see impacts from Hurricane Ian, some southwest Georgia school districts and colleges are altering school plans out of an abundance of caution.(Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Though southwest Georgia is now not expected to see impacts from Hurricane Ian, some southwest Georgia school districts and colleges are altering school plans out of an abundance of caution. This is a developing list. If more closings are announced, we will update this story.

  • ABAC will move to online classes on Friday, Sept. 30.
  • Brooks County Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday, Sept. 29-30. Classes and school offices will reopen Monday, Oct. 3.
  • Lowndes County Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday, Sept. 29-30. Classes and school offices will reopen Monday, Oct. 3.
  • Thomas University will move to online classes from Wednesday through Friday. Sept. 28-30. All on-campus activities have been canceled.
  • Valdosta City Schools will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 29. Schools will be closed until Monday, Oct. 3 for fall break. Classes will resume Tuesday, Oct. 4.

