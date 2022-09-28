Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Investigation ongoing after mother killed, daughter injured in Worth Co. crash

One woman was killed and another was injured Thursday night in Worth County when law...
One woman was killed and another was injured Thursday night in Worth County when law enforcement said their car was hit head-on by another driver.(Source: WALB)
By Fallon Howard
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - One woman was killed and another was injured Thursday night in Worth County when law enforcement said their car was hit head-on by another driver.

Worth County Sheriff Don Whitaker said the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash has not been charged.

“Yes, there were contributing factors if that’s what you’re asking to the crash. The contributing factor charges were DUI, reckless driving, driving on the wrong side of the road and then another couple of other charges related to the crash that the (Georgia) State Patrol made,” Whitaker said.

Jennifer Munoz was killed in the crash. Her teenage daughter and the other driver were taken to the hospital. The crash happened on Highway 82 off of Whiddon Mill Road in Sylvester.

While the sheriff’s office awaits the results of the investigation, they’re reminding people to drive responsibly.

HWY 82 off of Whiddon Mill Road in Sylvester is where the fatal crash occurred last Thursday.
HWY 82 off of Whiddon Mill Road in Sylvester is where the fatal crash occurred last Thursday.(Source: WALB)

“It’s unfortunate that people drink alcohol and drive a vehicle. It’s unfortunate that when they do that, we lose lives. I would just ask people to think twice before they consume alcohol and get into a vehicle and drive down the highway,” said Whitaker.

Whitaker said both families of those involved could be impacted for life.

Whitaker said this crash, like so many others he’s seen, could have been avoided.

“All my working life, I’ve dealt with this kind of stuff, and it never ceases to amaze me that people just don’t care unless it directly affects them and their family. They just ignore it, like, ‘it can’t happen to me, or it can’t happen to my family.’ But yes it can,” said Whitaker.

The investigation is ongoing and has been turned over to the Georgia State Patrol. Troopers said the report of the accident is not complete yet.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of Wednesday, southwest Georgia is no longer expected to see tropical storm conditions from...
Tracking Ian: SWGA no longer expecting tropical storm conditions, First Alert Weather Day canceled
Photo from Albany State's SGA Twitter page wishing Yasmine Durham a happy birthday in 2021.
‘I think everyone was in shock and disbelief’: ASU students mourn loss of fellow student
Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency for the Peach State ahead of Hurricane Ian’s...
Kemp declares state emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian
Though Southwest Georgia is now not expected to see impacts from Hurricane Ian, some southwest...
List: SWGA schools, colleges closing, altering plans ahead of Hurricane Ian
Jashun Wilkins is wanted in connection to the shooting that happened when another 17-year-old...
17-year-old wanted in Valdosta school bus stop shooting

Latest News

Pictures from the Thomasville wastewater treatment plant.
Thomasville plans to improve its wastewater facility
Community leaders say, the community needs to invest more time into the children.
Valdosta city leaders aim to stop violence amongst kids and young adults
Though Southwest Georgia is now not expected to see impacts from Hurricane Ian, some southwest...
List: SWGA schools, colleges closing, altering plans ahead of Hurricane Ian
WALB
Leaders: Something has to give for violence involving kids in Valdosta