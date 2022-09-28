Investigation ongoing after mother killed, daughter injured in Worth Co. crash

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - One woman was killed and another was injured Thursday night in Worth County when law enforcement said their car was hit head-on by another driver.

Worth County Sheriff Don Whitaker said the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash has not been charged.

“Yes, there were contributing factors if that’s what you’re asking to the crash. The contributing factor charges were DUI, reckless driving, driving on the wrong side of the road and then another couple of other charges related to the crash that the (Georgia) State Patrol made,” Whitaker said.

Jennifer Munoz was killed in the crash. Her teenage daughter and the other driver were taken to the hospital. The crash happened on Highway 82 off of Whiddon Mill Road in Sylvester.

While the sheriff’s office awaits the results of the investigation, they’re reminding people to drive responsibly.

HWY 82 off of Whiddon Mill Road in Sylvester is where the fatal crash occurred last Thursday. (Source: WALB)

“It’s unfortunate that people drink alcohol and drive a vehicle. It’s unfortunate that when they do that, we lose lives. I would just ask people to think twice before they consume alcohol and get into a vehicle and drive down the highway,” said Whitaker.

Whitaker said both families of those involved could be impacted for life.

Whitaker said this crash, like so many others he’s seen, could have been avoided.

“All my working life, I’ve dealt with this kind of stuff, and it never ceases to amaze me that people just don’t care unless it directly affects them and their family. They just ignore it, like, ‘it can’t happen to me, or it can’t happen to my family.’ But yes it can,” said Whitaker.

The investigation is ongoing and has been turned over to the Georgia State Patrol. Troopers said the report of the accident is not complete yet.

