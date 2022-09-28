Ask the Expert
Hurricane Ian temporarily pauses Amazon facilities in Florida

FILE - The online retailer has reportedly closed sites near Tampa and Orlando.
FILE - The online retailer has reportedly closed sites near Tampa and Orlando.(GoToVan / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT
(CNN) - Amazon says it’s temporarily pausing operations at some facilities as Hurricane Ian barrels into Florida.

The online retailer has reportedly closed sites near Tampa and Orlando. Amazon has more than 8,000 full-time and part-time employees in the Tampa area.

A spokesman said the retailer is closely monitoring the hurricane’s path and making adjustments to keep workers and those delivering packages safe.

Employees scheduled to work will continue to be paid while sites are closed.

