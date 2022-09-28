Fla. man pleads guilty meth possession from 2019 stop on I-75

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Florida man pleaded guilty to having eight kilograms of methamphetamine that was found during a 2019 traffic stop on I-75.

James Freitas, 48, of Winter Haven, Florida, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Wednesday.

Also in connection to the 2019 case, Miguel Mora, 43, of Hanes City, Florida, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Aug. 12.

Both face a minimum of 10 years up to life in prison to be followed by at least five years of supervised release and a maximum $10,000,000 fine.

“I-75 is a known corridor for drug traffickers moving fentanyl, methamphetamine and other deadly drugs into communities across the southeast and beyond,” said U.S. Attorney Peter Leary. “Individuals caught distributing large quantities of these types of controlled substances will face federal prosecution for their crimes, which are contributing to the death and addiction of many Americans.”

According to court documents, a Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted a traffic stop on I-75.

“Freitas was unable to provide identification and gave conflicting information. As Frietas was standing outside the vehicle talking with the deputy, Mora climbed into the front seat and drove away in the car. Mora drove the vehicle into a field and then fled on foot into adjacent woods carrying a large bag,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a release.

Court documents state the bag contained 8,099 grams of 97% pure meth with an estimated street value of $748,000. A loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol with an obliterated serial number on the floorboard of the car was also found.

The two men, according to court documents, were found to travel to and from Tennessee to purchase and transport meth to Florida.

The two men will be sentenced within 90 days. There is no parole in the federal court system.

