Actor Norman Reedus gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

By CNN
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Actor Norman Reedus has now left his mark on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The veteran actor, best known for his role as crossbow-wielding Daryl on AMC’s “The Walking Dead” series, received the honor Tuesday.

It was awarded under the category of television.

“The Walking Dead” will be coming to an end this fall, but Reedus, who wears many hats, is set to reprise his role in a spin-off set to premiere in 2023.

For now, fans can catch a glimpse of his star on Hollywood Boulevard in front of Hollywood Toys and Costumes.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

