Suspects wanted for theft of around $120K worth of lawn mowers in Dougherty Co.

Dougherty County
Dougherty County(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two men are still wanted by the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) after they say they stole four lawnmowers.

Kenneth Cox, 59, of Albany, and Antwann Henderson, 36, of Albany are wanted for theft by receiving.

Out of the four lawn mowers stolen from the Dougherty County School storage facility on Sept. 21, three have been found, according to deputies.

Police said at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, three men were caught on surveillance stealing four...
Police said at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, three men were caught on surveillance stealing four lawnmowers worth more than $30,000 from the school system.(Alicia Parker)

If you have any information about Cox or Henderson’s location, or about the final missing lawn mower, the Dougherty County School Police ask that you call them at (229) 431-3313.

Tracking Ian: Wednesday 11 a.m. Update