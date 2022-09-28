Suspects wanted for theft of around $120K worth of lawn mowers in Dougherty Co.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two men are still wanted by the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) after they say they stole four lawnmowers.

Kenneth Cox, 59, of Albany, and Antwann Henderson, 36, of Albany are wanted for theft by receiving.

Out of the four lawn mowers stolen from the Dougherty County School storage facility on Sept. 21, three have been found, according to deputies.

Police said at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, three men were caught on surveillance stealing four lawnmowers worth more than $30,000 from the school system. (Alicia Parker)

If you have any information about Cox or Henderson’s location, or about the final missing lawn mower, the Dougherty County School Police ask that you call them at (229) 431-3313.

