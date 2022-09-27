‘We’re gonna see who’s gonna do the debate the right way’: Ahead of November, Walker talks debating Warnock

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Election season is in full swing, and the Peach State is expected to be a highly watched state once again.

U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock is facing off against Heisman Trophy winner and former UGA player Herschel Walker.

WALB News 10′s Madison Foglio got the chance for a one-on-one with Walker.

Watch below:

WALB News 10's Madison Foglio chats one-on-one with Herschel Walker, who is running against Raphael Warnock.

In response to Walker speaking with WALB News 10, Warnock’s team issued the following statement:

“Rev. Warnock committed to Walker’s preferred debate in Savannah so Georgians would have at least one opportunity to see the clear choice they have in this election. Rev. Warnock is eager to speak to Georgians about his work on their behalf and remains hopeful Herschel Walker will do right by Georgians, get on a debate stage at least one other time, and explain his positions to them. If Herschel Walker can’t do that, he isn’t ready for the job of U.S. senator.”

