SWGA hotels preparing for Hurricane Ian

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - As Hurricane Ian intensifies, several Southwest Georgia hotels are starting to see an increase in bookings.

Greg Daniel, who oversees five of the 13 hotels in Tifton, said Tifton is usually a hot spot for Floridians to come when tropical storms began to form. He said their phones have been ringing nonstop on Monday.

Daniel said he’s lived through Hurricane Michael, which was very impactful across Southwest Georgia in 2018. That storm, Daniel pointed out, has helped him prepare if an emergency were to occur.

Daniel said people have been calling to book their stays at a more rapid rate than usual. He said they work closely with EMA directors and Georgia Power to make sure they have rooms for the crews that would be doing the aftermath storm clean up. They usually book 30-50 rooms at a time.

“Our phones have been ringing off the hook for the last few hours and that’ll continue to get more and more as we get into the week. But people like to be prepared and they do a good job at calling ahead most of the time,” Daniel said.

The Comfort Inn Suites in Tifton holds 93 rooms. Currently, Daniel said they do have rooms available there but are going fast.

“We will help any way that we can with any group or with any family. We’ve had people come and stay with us who’ve had horses, who’ve used our canopy area to put their horses in for a couple of days. We would do anything we can to help anybody during this time,” Daniel said.

Daniel said they don’t usually allow pets in the rooms but during tropical storms, they are allowed. He expects to receive more bookings through the weekend.

