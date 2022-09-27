Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Minister falls into pond while officiating wedding

With all eyes on the bride as she was being escorted down the dock, the minister reached down to retrieve the notes only to fall into the water himself. (Source: Amanda Coulter)
By Phil Pendleton and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A minister officiating a wedding in Kentucky took a plunge that is getting a lot of attention on social media.

Jason Coulter had carefully planned out what he was going to say at Josh and Whitney Carmicle’s outdoor wedding, but disaster struck when a gust of wind took his notes into a pond.

With all eyes on the bride as she was being escorted down the dock, the minister reached down to retrieve the notes only to fall into the water himself.

Coulter said he wasn’t hurt, nor was his pride. He’s just glad he was able to make the service more memorable for the bride and groom.

The bride even said the fall helped break the ice—or the water—during a very nervous moment.

With wet notes in hand, Coulter was able to successfully finish the service.

“I think everybody kind of looks to something special at wedding occasions. At the time it was chaotic, but after it was over, this is a good thing,” Coulter said.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian will have impacts for SWGA as we move closer to Friday.
Tracking Ian: Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall in Fla., First Alert Weather Day issued for Friday for tropical storm conditions
The death of an Albany State University (ASU) student is under investigation, according to the...
ASU mourning death of student
Photo from Albany State's SGA Twitter page wishing Yasmine Durham a happy birthday in 2021.
‘I think everyone was in shock and disbelief’: ASU students mourn loss of fellow student
A number of South Georgia high schoolers will hit the gridiron a little earlier than Friday out...
Football games rescheduled ahead of inclement weather from Ian
Two violent incidents that happened at two different school bus stops in Valdosta are under...
Violent incidents at Valdosta school bus stops under investigation

Latest News

The survey says 44% of U.S. employees say they feel well-off financially, which is the lowest...
Survey: 71% of workers say pay isn’t keeping up with inflation
President Joe Biden, shown at the White House, unveiled a plan to cancel some student debt.
Libertarian group sues to block student debt cancellation
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
Vote in Ukraine’s Russia-held areas stokes tension with West
Graduates walk at a Harvard Commencement ceremony held for the classes of 2020 and 2021,...
FAFSA season starts: What you need to know for financial aid
FILE - These booking photos released Oct. 9, 2021, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and...
Maryland couple plead guilty in submarine secrets sale case