Hearings begin on Georgia Power proposal to raise rates 12%

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — State regulators begin hearings Tuesday on Georgia Power Co.’s request to raise rates by 12% over the next three years.

The hearings are likely to see clashes over how much profit the utility should earn and how much solar panel owners should be paid.

The five members of the Public Service Commission are scheduled to decide in December on the company’s request for a cumulative $2.8 billion more beginning in January. Changes are likely before any vote.

A residential customer could pay nearly $200 a year more for power by 2025 under the plan.

Costs for the Vogtle nuclear plant and fuel are likely to drive up rates even in coming years.

