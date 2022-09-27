Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

GSW raises over $90K for annual ‘Day of Giving’

A total of $94,563 was raised as part of the annual event. The university said a total of 321...
A total of $94,563 was raised as part of the annual event. The university said a total of 321 gifts from 291 donors rolled in from 45 states and three countries. GSW’s goal was to get donors from all 50 states.(Source: GSW)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) raised over $90,000 as part of its fourth annual Day of Giving.

A total of $94,563 was raised as part of the annual event. The university said a total of 321 gifts from 291 donors rolled in from 45 states and three countries. GSW’s goal was to get donors from all 50 states.

The funding raised was for several scholarships, including the Southwestern Promise Scholarship, General Athletics, President Jimmy Carter Leadership Program and the Southwestern Annual Fund.

“I am so proud of the GSW family for how they support this unique, philanthropic effort each year,” said Stephen Snyder, executive director of the GSW Foundation and assistant vice president for advancement. “We are now raising phenomenal amounts of money during this annual event. But just as important — we have more donors participating year over year. In 2022, 31% more donors made contributions than in 2021.”

Sept. 22 has been declared GSW’s Day of Giving by the city of Americus.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian will have impacts for SWGA as we move closer to Friday.
Tracking Ian: Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall in Fla., First Alert Weather Day issued for Friday for tropical storm conditions
The death of an Albany State University (ASU) student is under investigation, according to the...
ASU mourning death of student
Photo from Albany State's SGA Twitter page wishing Yasmine Durham a happy birthday in 2021.
‘I think everyone was in shock and disbelief’: ASU students mourn loss of fellow student
A number of South Georgia high schoolers will hit the gridiron a little earlier than Friday out...
Football games rescheduled ahead of inclement weather from Ian
Two violent incidents that happened at two different school bus stops in Valdosta are under...
Violent incidents at Valdosta school bus stops under investigation

Latest News

Photo of arson suspect William Donnie McCulligh.
Arson suspect wanted by Albany police
Drug items, guns and other items were seized from recent Albany drug and gun arrests.
3 suspects charged in Albany drug, gun bust
Ian will have impacts for SWGA as we move closer to Friday.
Tracking Ian: Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall in Fla., First Alert Weather Day issued for Friday for tropical storm conditions
A number of South Georgia high schoolers will hit the gridiron a little earlier than Friday out...
Football games rescheduled ahead of inclement weather from Ian