GSW raises over $90K for annual ‘Day of Giving’

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) raised over $90,000 as part of its fourth annual Day of Giving.

A total of $94,563 was raised as part of the annual event. The university said a total of 321 gifts from 291 donors rolled in from 45 states and three countries. GSW’s goal was to get donors from all 50 states.

The funding raised was for several scholarships, including the Southwestern Promise Scholarship, General Athletics, President Jimmy Carter Leadership Program and the Southwestern Annual Fund.

“I am so proud of the GSW family for how they support this unique, philanthropic effort each year,” said Stephen Snyder, executive director of the GSW Foundation and assistant vice president for advancement. “We are now raising phenomenal amounts of money during this annual event. But just as important — we have more donors participating year over year. In 2022, 31% more donors made contributions than in 2021.”

Sept. 22 has been declared GSW’s Day of Giving by the city of Americus.

